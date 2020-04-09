_________________________________________________________________________

Thursday April 9, 2020 – President Uhuru Kenyatta is now exploring the possibility of releasing patients who tested positive for the COVID-19 virus.





In her address yesterday, Health CAS Mercy Mwangangi disclosed that President Uhuru Kenyatta’s Government was reviewing criteria in which positive patients with mild symptoms would receive healthcare from their homes.





She further disclosed that the State was coming up with a proper system in which health care providers would be able to monitor the progress of the patients under quarantine at home.





"What, however, we are doing as we extend quarantine in different facilities is we are reviewing, we do have set criteria where our field medical team is employing an assessment tool to be able to determine which centres were able to adhere to the quarantine measures.”





"With regards to discharge from isolation, as we roll out mass testing and intervention, it is likely that we may find many more Kenyans in the country who test positive and because our strained capacity in putting all these Kenyans in one place," stated Mwangangi.





"One of the measures that we are looking within the coming weeks would be a home-based healthcare protocol for mild cases.”





“We actually advocate for home-based care.”





"Through our hotline and support structures, we may be able to monitor patients and ensure they observe good self-quarantine measures at home," she added.





The number of positive cases in Kenya has been growing gradually peaking at 179 cases as of Wednesday, April 8.



