_________________________________________________________________________

Hi...struggling for life solutions? Contact Mugwenu Doctors. They use local herbs and strong spiritual powers to heal, solve problems, diseases like hbp, diabetes, weak

Hi...struggling for life solutions? Contact Mugwenu Doctors. They use local herbs and strong spiritual powers to heal, solve problems, diseases like hbp, diabetes, weak





Thursday April 23, 2020 - In yet another move meant to weaken Deputy President William Ruto’s hold on Mount Kenya, President Uhuru Kenyatta has identified a new team to drive his 2022 succession agenda.





According to insiders, Uhuru has mapped out the region into clusters where he has identified popular faces from the clusters to drive his agenda.





The last time Uhuru zoned the country was prior to the 2017 general election where more financial resources from his campaign kitty were channeled to regions considered swing votes to sway the voters to his side.





In Mount Kenya region, Uhuru has picked a new team led by Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe to take over from the technocrats and bureaucrats he had picked to galvanize his waning support but failed as most of them were advancing their personal interests.





Sources revealed that the President has settled on the new team headed by Kagwe, whom he has identified as the most ideal Mount Kenya kingpin.





Those who have been watching Kagwe’s body language must have noticed he is confident and appear ripe to take over the leadership mantle from Uhuru when the president’s second and final term expires in 2022.





In the Meru region, Uhuru wants Munya to be the regional kingpin.





Insiders say the CS will be prevailed not to challenge Kiraitu Murungi for the gubernatorial seat in 2022 and in return he will be appointed to a powerful position in the next government.





In Embu, the President has settled on national assembly speaker Justin Muturi as the regional kingpin.





The Kenyan DAILY POST



