Tuesday April 7, 2020 - President Uhuru Kenyatta has vowed to make an example out of Kilifi Deputy Governor, Gideon Saburi, for defying the Government’s directive to self-quarantine to curb the spread of COVID-19.





S peaking in an interview with a local Kikuyu vernacular station, Uhuru revealed that he initiated the arrest of Saburi and is hoping for his 10-year sentence.





Uhuru stated that he is hoping the Deputy Governor gets a decade behind bars after flouting the Government's directive to self-quarantine for 14 days.





"I am the one who said that the Kilifi Deputy Governor should be arrested... I am praying that he gets 10 years.”





"He should be the one with better knowledge as he is a leader.”





“But he comes from Germany, he passes through Nairobi, Mombasa and Kilifi spreading it because he is a 'big man'.”





"That's why I want it to be a lesson, even if you are a prominent person, you don't have the right to go spreading the disease to the people," Uhuru said.





On Friday, Police stormed the Coast General Hospital to arrest Saburi, just a day after he was declared healed of the virus.





Saburi tested positive of Covid-19 on Sunday, March 22, weeks after arriving in the country from Germany via Amsterdam on March 6.





