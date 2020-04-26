_________________________________________________________________________

Sunday April 26, 2020 - President Uhuru Kenyatta breached protocol when he invited Mombasa Governor Ali Hassan Joho, Kwale's Salim Mvurya, and their Kilifi counterpart Amason Kingi to State House Nairobi.





President Kenyatta broke protocol for the governors when he allowed them to speak from the presidential podium, a matter that is set aside for only other visiting head of states.









Uhuru thwarted an attempt by one of the State House handlers to issue a microphone to Governor Ali Hassan Joho and directed that he addresses the nation from the presidential podium.





The same was replicated for Mvurya and Kingi, all who shared some of the challenges that their respective counties were going through since the lockdown of the counties were announced.





It is common practice that after the President is done addressing the nation, his podium is removed from the scene and any other speaker, not unless a head of state or of significant importance is allowed to speak from it.





However, Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko was absent from the address despite Nairobi County being the most affected county in terms of COVID-19 numbers.





