Friday April 10, 2020 – President Uhuru Kenyatta has shocked Kenyans after he allowed a United Nations member of staff who tested positive for COVID-19 in Juba, South Sudan, to be evacuated to Nairobi.





According to reports, the 53-year-old woman is said to have tested positive for Coronavirus on Monday.





"On Monday, we received an alert from UN Level (I) Clinic and our team was immediately mobilized.”





"The Health official said the woman was showing flu-like symptoms on Monday, with a Coronavirus test coming back positive this morning," Dr Angok Gordon, the Coronavirus incident chief at the Ministry of Health in South Sudan.





The nationality of the 53-year-old woman is not known.





On his part, Transport CS James Macharia stated that the only case that authorities were aware of was of a UN staffer who travelled to Juba from Nairobi but had requested to be brought back to Kenya.





“This is a different case.”





“This patient has sought to be brought back and Foreign Affairs has to liaise with the Director-General, Kenya Civil Aviation Authority, for landing rights,” Macharia stated.





While asked whether there were South Sudan patients who had been airlifted to the Country, the Transport CS denied there were any.





“For Sudan nationals, they will have to engage the ministries of Foreign Affairs and Health.”





“They are the ones who can engage and see if there is a possible way,” he informed.





This comes even as Kenya banned all its international flights in a bid to curb the spread of the deadly Coronavirus.





The Kenyan DAILY POST