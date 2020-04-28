_________________________________________________________________________

Tuesday April 28, 2020 -Standard Bank has become the first Kenyan bank to announce the retrenchment of workers following the effects of Coronavirus disease.





In an announcement on Tuesday, Standard Chartered bank announced the closure of 8 branches in Nairobi and Mombasa due to COVID 19.





The eight branches are Koinange Branch, Harambee Avenue Branch, Ruaraka Branch, T –Mall branch, Two Rivers Mall branch, Upper Hill branch, JKIA branch and Maritime Branch.





According to Bank‘s management, the branches will be temporality be closed for 3 months and the management will review the closure after 3 months.





Customers have been advised to seek services at branches within proximity at Kenyatta Avenue, Moi Avenue, Thika Road Mall, Muthaiga, Galleria Mall, Yaya Centre, Industrial Area/Sameer Park and Treasury Square.





“Please be assured that there will be no interruption to your banking as we have branches within proximity as well as our robust online and mobile platforms allowing you 24/7 banking anytime, anywhere,” the communiqué reads.



