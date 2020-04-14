_________________________________________________________________________

Tuesday, April 14, 2020 -Seven Kenya Ports Authority (KPA) employees have been quarantined at the Coast Provincial General Hospital in Mombasa after they tested positive for Novel Coronavirus popularly known as COVID-19.





The seven, according to the Ministry of Health officials, were in contact with James Oyugi Onyango who died last week in Siaya County and was buried in a hasty burial that shocked the entire nation.





Oyugi, who was based at KPA offices in Mombasa, fell sick at his rural home in Siaya and was rushed at Matibabu Health Centre and was pronounced dead on arrival.





Doctors took Oyugi’s blood sample to Kenya Medical Research Institute (KEMRI) in Kisumu and it was established that the deceased had Coronavirus disease.





His body was interred in a shallow grave at night like a dog and Siaya county Government has already formed a task force to probe why Oyugi was not given a decent burial like other coronavirus victims.



