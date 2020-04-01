_________________________________________________________________________

Wednesday April 1, 2020 - Makueni Senator, Mutula Kilonzo Junior, has scoffed at his uncle for operating the popular Maanzoni Lodge despite the outbreak of COVID-19 disease.





This is after he hosted more than 700 youths allied to Deputy President William Ruto at his lodge oblivious of the dangers he exposed them to.





According to reports, the young men and women arrived at the premise on Sunday, March 29th, to strategize about Ruto’s 2022 campaigns before the Government got wind of the meeting and closed the lodge and declared the facility a quarantine centre.









Reacting to the incident, Mutula called out the owner of the facility, whom he noted was his late father's brother-in-law, for being "greedy".





“Ooh! The owner is my late dad’s brother in law.”





“This was careless on his part.”





“The pursuit of wealth must have morals," Mutula reacted.





For a long time, the property has been associated with the Senator's family and when the news broke out, many Kenyans demanded answers from the youthful politician on what was transpiring at the popular lodge.



