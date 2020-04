Tuesday April 7, 2020 - Former Bomet Governor Isaac Ruto has opposed a directive issued by Health CS, Mutahi Kagwe, about converting schools to health facilities in an attempt to curb the spread of the Covid19 virus.

Addressing a presser in Bomet yesterday, Ruto was concerned by the State's directive to convert a number of schools into isolation facilities.

He claimed that using educational centres will create stigma among learners and some of them would not want to return to the institutions after the pandemic.





“If we convert schools as centres for treating Covid-19 patients, students from the particular institutions might not go back due to stigmatisation,” he stated.





Instead, Ruto suggested that the state should order the Kenya Defence Forces and National Youth Service to put up isolation structures in all Counties.