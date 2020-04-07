_________________________________________________________________________

Tuesday April 7, 2020 - Former Bomet Governor Isaac Ruto has opposed a directive issued by Health CS, Mutahi Kagwe, about converting schools to health facilities in an attempt to curb the spread of the Covid19 virus.





Addressing a presser in Bomet yesterday, Ruto was concerned by the State's directive to convert a number of schools into isolation facilities.





He claimed that using educational centres will create stigma among learners and some of them would not want to return to the institutions after the pandemic.



“If we convert schools as centres for treating Covid-19 patients, students from the particular institutions might not go back due to stigmatisation,” he stated.



Instead, Ruto suggested that the state should order the Kenya Defence Forces and National Youth Service to put up isolation structures in all Counties.







He further observed that if the State released the funds in time, the temporary structures will take a shorter time to be readied for the pandemic.





On March 30th, President Uhuru Kenyatta, through Health CS Mutahi Kagwe, disclosed that the State will use boarding schools if the pandemic continues spreading.





He further noted that the country was prepared for the worst outcome.



He added that airport hangers and other public facilities will be converted into isolation centres.



