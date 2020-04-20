_________________________________________________________________________

Monday April 20, 2020 - Deputy President William Ruto will from now on be operating from the Jubilee Party headquarters located in Pangani as he takes the fight for the ruling party to the doorstep of his rivals.





Mr Ruto will be operating from Jubilee in his capacity as the deputy party leader to “reclaim the party” and will be doing so at least once every week.





The move will likely escalate the tension since ordinarily, it is the secretariat that runs the day-to-day activities of the political parties.





According to sources, those behind the strategy (working from Pangani, Nairobi) are keen to intimidate President Uhuru Kenyatta allies so as to back off.





The thinking in DP’s camp is that the President, whom they seem to have studied over some time now, will likely recall his troops if he feels the intended objective will be drowned in the ensuing anarchy.





Jubilee Vice-Chairman David Murathe, an Uhuru ally but a Ruto critic, said the DP is welcome at the party offices anytime.





“We only remind the DP that he is not a member of the national management committee, however, the party Constitution allows him to deputise the president who is our party leader.”





“Let him come, he will find us there,” Murathe said.





The DP’s move comes as Jubilee Secretary-General Raphael Tuju on Saturday stuck to his guns over the list of proposed members of the National Management Committee (NMC).





This is an indication that Mr Tuju will not be withdrawing the controversial list.





Dr Ruto, also the deputy party leader, last week referred to him and other officials behind the list as fraudsters who had taken advantage of Covid-19 outbreak to sneak the names to the Registrar of political Parties Anne Nderitu.





