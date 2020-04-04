_________________________________________________________________________

Saturday April 4, 2020 - Deputy President William Ruto has stated that he was a ssisting President Uhuru Kenyatta in managing the disease outbreak, amid calls for a lockdown from his allies and the head of state's staunch supporters.





Informing the public about his whereabouts after a photo of his look-alike went viral amid the COVID-19 pandemic, Ruto said he was busy with Uhuru trying to curb the spread of the virus.





"Uhuru, our teams and I are working on practical strategies to deal with the Covid-19 pandemic.”





“All options are on our cards.”





“There should be no panic as we will pull through.”





“Let us comply with advisories as reviewed timorously.”





“So, I am not tending to cabbages in Sugoi (Uasin Gishu County).”





“Ignore all other photo's too," Ruto disclosed.





Apart from the possible lockdown, Ruto revealed a grand plan to convert 940 public schools to emergency health centres to combat the Coronavirus pandemic.



