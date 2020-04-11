_________________________________________________________________________

Saturday, April 11, 2020-

Two middle-aged women have paid the ultimate price after a stampede on Friday during a food distribution donated by former Prime Minister Raila Odinga.





According to sources, the two women in their mid-thirties died as a result of suffocation during the stampede.





Chaos erupted at Kibra as hundreds of people tried to force their way into the District Commissioner's office to get a share of Raila's donation.





On Thursday, Raila with his wife Mama Ida Odinga were among sponsors who donated a consignment, which included food, sanitizer, soap, oil, and water, through the national government.





The hundreds who had flocked the DC's office appeared to throw caution to the wind over the government's directive on social distancing.





Commenting about the incident on Saturday, ODM's communication Director, Philip Etale blamed President Uhuru Kenyatta's man over the mayhem.





Etale said Kibra Sub County commissioner should be blamed over the incident.





“The food donation was delivered at the government office in Kibra and received by the Sub-County Commissioner. It was the receiver to find ways of distributing the foodstuff to wananchi. So it is him to be held responsible for any mess that happened, not the donor,” Etale wrote on Twitter on Saturday.





Many Kenyans are blaming Raila Odinga over the incident.





