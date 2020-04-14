_________________________________________________________________________

Tuesday April 14, 2020 - Former Prime Minister, Raila Odinga, met with several leaders opposed to Deputy President William Ruto at Idamat, Kajiado County, ostensibly to discuss the DP's future.





According to reports, Raila met Jubilee Vice Chairman David Murathe, Central Organisation Trade Union boss, Francis Atwoli, Senate Minority Leader, James Orengo, and Suna East MP, Junet Mohamed.





"It is not like we cannot move on.”





“And if it is the party, we can move on to a bigger house than Jubilee.”





“People can expect new formations.”





“Nothing stops us from broadening and in post Coronavirus, I believe the country needs a new formation which focuses on uniting the nation and rebuilding it.”





"This cannot work if we have some people whose focus is in 2022.”









“The DP only woke up when he felt his position in Jubilee was threatened.”





“Even if we would still be in charge of Jubilee, we would want it to extend the arm to other parties" Murathe stated.





Another agenda discussed in the meeting was how to navigate and steer the country if President Uhuru Kenyatta and Ruto part ways.





"Normally in Kenya, we know that formations are obvious.”





“If Ruto was excluded, there is nothing wrong with that.”





“But he has excluded himself too.”





“He is running away from President Uhuru Kenyatta, the head of Jubilee Party," Atwoli argued.





The meeting comes at a time when Jubilee is in disarray, with DP Ruto and his allies vehemently opposed to the impromptu changes to the composition of the National Management Committee (NMC).





Blogger Dennis Itumbi revealed that Atwoli played host to the politicians.





In the meeting, national unity, new formations and Ruto's 2022 agenda were the subjects of discussion.



