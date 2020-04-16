_________________________________________________________________________

Thursday April 16, 2020 - Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) leader Raila Odinga yesterday directed Mike Sonko-led Nairobi County Government to work with President Uhuru Kenyatta's team for the good of Nairobians.





Raila made the controversial statement after meeting Nairobi Metropolitan Services (NMS) Director-General Maj. Gen. Mohammed Badi and Nairobi County Assembly

Speaker Beatrice Elachi as well as the Majority and Minority leaders at his office in Capitol Hill, Nairobi, a directive that has sparked a heated debate.





"I directed the County Government to fully support the metropolitan services team to enable it to deliver where the county had failed," he wrote on Twitter, alluding to the transfer of some functions from the county government to the national government.





His statement sparked fierce debate, with some questioning how he could issue directives while holding no public office while some took it as an indicator of his influence in the Government since his March 9, 2018 handshake with President Uhuru Kenyatta .





"You directed as who? You don't have any powers or authority to lecture someone," argued one Martin Waweru , for instance.





However, the former Prime Minister's Spokesperson Dennis Onyango made it clear that Raila expected the directive to be complied with.





"Raila gave the directives and we expect the directives to be adhered to," he stated.





His position was affirmed by Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) Communications Director Philip Etale who told this writer that no mistake was made in the post as some had presumed.





The Kenyan DAILY POST