Saturday April 25, 2020 – The novel Coronavirus has turned some landlords into beasts with no sense of humanity in them.





In February this year, a landlord in Kawangware took the law into his own hands and killed his tenant over Sh2,500 rent arrears even as COVID-19 continues to ravage the world.





Ngángá Gitau, is said to have stabbed to death 26-year-old Warren Jirongo after he failed to pay rent for January.





Residents, who described Jirongo as honest and hardworking man, stormed the landlord’s compound and set his mabati houses on fire.





The angry residents later took to the streets with weapons demanding justice for the Jirongo.





According to his neighbours, Jirongo, an orphan, struggled to make ends meet as he worked as a garbage collector in Kariobangi, before he was brutally murdered by Gitau.





The Kenyan DAILY POST