Saturday April 25, 2020 - Kenya's border with Uganda could be shut after a section of Ugandan MPs asked their government to take serious action to curb further spread of Covid-19 in the country.





This is after 5 Kenyan truck drivers tested positive for COVID-19 in Uganda after passing through Busia and Malaba borders.





President Yoweri Museveni also raised concern after reports that Kenyan truck drivers could be exporting Coronavirus to Uganda.





"We started at the airport and we are now shifting to land borders.”





“Tests have shown that we have problems with the truck drivers and at this very moment, the Minister of Health is meeting line ministers of the different East African Countries to map a way forward.”





"We want to test these drivers before they come here.”





“They should only be allowed to move when the results are released.”





“I will give a detailed address this matter on Tuesday (April 28)," Museveni announced.





Similar sentiments were shared by Ugandan MPs who urged Museveni to close the border with Kenya to curb imported Coronavirus.





West Budma County North (Tororo District) MP Jackson Oboth-Oboth led the charge in protest, arguing that Ugandans living at the border areas were most vulnerable, further alleging that the truck drivers have relatives in those areas, with whom they interact.





He asked the government to only allow the drivers into the country unless and only if they have tested negative for the virus, and their status ascertained.





“We are at danger from the border of Busia, Malaba and Katuna.”





“For how long shall we wait?”





“Can’t the government find a solution to have these truck drivers come and stay at a place, test them and let them go after knowing their results?”





"Alternatively, can’t the government install rapid testing equipment in these places?”

“We are endangering Ugandans,” Oboth stated.





The move by parliament was preceded by a prior call to completely lock the Kenyan border.



