Wednesday April 22, 2020- Self-proclaimed National Resistance Movement (NRM) general, Miguna Miguna, has mesmerised Kenyans after telling Alibaba founder, Jack Ma,that his medical aid to Kenya is being sold by President Uhuru Kenyatta and his minions.





Jack Ma, who has been donating hundreds of tonnes of medical aid to Kenya, has been on the front seat in helping developing countries fight Coronavirus disease popularly known as COVID-19.





Jack Ma’s donation to African countries included 100,000 face masks, 20,000 coronavirus tests kits and protective gears while attending to the infected patients.





Commenting on his Twitter page on Wednesday, Miguna, who is still in exile in Canada, thanked Jack Ma for his philanthropic work, noting that the donations in Kenya were being sold for profit by President Uhuru Kenyatta’s regime.





“Mr. @JackMa, as I told you yesterday, the face masks, sanitizers, gloves and test kits you donated to Kenya have not been given to those in need. They have been stolen by Despot Uhuru Kenyatta and his regime. INVESTIGATE how your donations have been stolen in Kenya. #uhurumustgo,” Miguna wrote on his Twitter page.



