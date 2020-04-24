_________________________________________________________________________

Hi...struggling for life solutions? Contact Mugwenu Doctors. They use local herbs and strong spiritual powers to heal, solve problems, diseases like hbp, diabetes, weak

Hi...struggling for life solutions? Contact Mugwenu Doctors. They use local herbs and strong spiritual powers to heal, solve problems, diseases like hbp, diabetes, weak





Friday April 24, 2020 – Meru Governor Kiraitu is on the spotlight after his mass suicide attempt yesterday.





This is after he hosted a multitude of locals in a nearly packed field to teach them about the dangers and implications of Coronavirus which was ironical in combating the spread of the virus.









While it is now common knowledge that COVID-19 is largely transmitted through person-to-person contact and the best and most basic remedy is to practice social distancing, Kiraitu, who was teaching the public about these measures never realized how closely packed was his audience.





The Governor’s action has angered the public, especially President Uhuru Kenyatta and CS Mutahi Kagwe, who are on record telling people to avoid gathering and to practice social distancing to stop the spread of COVID-19.





It now remains to be seen what action will be taken against Kiraitu in light of the recent developments.





The Kenyan DAILY POST