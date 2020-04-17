_________________________________________________________________________

Friday, April 17, 2020 - As corona virus pandemic continues to ravage different parts of the country, some unscrupulous businessmen are cashing in on the pandemic without caring about the safety of Kenyans.





A case in point is this shameless man who was caught on camera washing used facemasks alleged to have been sneaked out of Mbagathi hospital.





He washed the used face masks and then sold them in the streets to unsuspecting Kenyans.





These are the masks that Kenyans are buying in the streets from hawkers.





See the shocking video and photo of the used face masks that he washed and then hawked in the streets.

I've received this video of man washing used face masks and then selling them to Kenyans. This is in Madaraka area and they might be taking used face masks from Mbagathi Hospital and then selling them to Kenyans. Kindly avoid buying masks from hawkers!! @KEBS_ke Kindly follow up! pic.twitter.com/BWr9HU2zmw — Charles Wahinya™️🇰🇪 (@Charleswahinya_) April 17, 2020





