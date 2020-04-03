_________________________________________________________________________

Friday April 3, 2020 - Lamu County has resorted to the use of ancient methods in the fight against the Covid-19 pandemic.





Governor Fahim Twaha has directed that the county use saline water from the Indian Ocean in the fumigation of streets and public places.





A team from the Lamu County Disaster Response Unit had been deployed in the county streets, seafronts, all jetty areas and public areas within the county to conduct the exercise which left many residents shocked at the county's initiative.





However, Lamu County Deputy Director of Administration Shee Kupi defended the process arguing that the saline seawater was also a disinfectant.





He stated that seawater was a natural antibacterial agent and would be employed on a regular basis in the fight against the virus. Kupi argued that the water is intended to neutralise any pathogens by way of sterilisation.





The publication reported that Lamu residents have for a long time believed that saline seawater was capable of killing all types of microbes, along with treating various sicknesses .





“We’ve decided to siphon water from the Indian Ocean using pipes powered by generators to spray all the public areas, streets and the buildings.”





“The water is too salty and we believe will assist in disinfecting and even kill Coronavirus.”





"I know many are wondering why we are using the seawater while the rest of Kenya is using chemicals.”





“We should understand that for ages, water from the Indian Ocean has been used by our forefathers to treat various ailments and viral infections.”





“We also believe after this spraying, no virus including Coronavirus can survive,” Kupi stated.





He assured locals that the county would cover the entire county prior to the arrival of chemical fumigation agents released by the National Government.





“The use of seawater is just the first phase.”





“The department will still employ all other scientifically proven chemicals in the second phase as we fight this lethal virus," Kupi stated.





Though eliciting mixed reactions from members of the public with a section of residents lauding the move while others laughing at the County Government’s efforts, terming it a joke of year.



