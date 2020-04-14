_________________________________________________________________________

Tuesday, April 14, 2020 - A lady has revealed how she was brainwashed by controversial city pastors Allan Kiuna and his wife Kathy.





While narrating her story on facebook, the lady revealed that she was brainwashed by the flashy pastor for 7 years, forcing her to give all earnings to the city preachers in the name of sowing a seed.





She used to walk for 3Kms on an empty stomach to Kiuna’s Jubilee Christian Church, hoping to get a financial breakthrough.





“ I remember sleeping in people’s houses for lack of house rent and yet when I came to talk to one of your useless pastors, all she told me was that I am still in the wilderness and after wilderness is over, God will vindicate me,” She posted.





Although the lady managed to come out of the bondage after a lot of soul searching, she claims that some of her close friends have died of depression after they were brainwashed by Kiuna and his wife.





See what she posted concerning the controversial pastors who thrive in brainwashing their followers through prosperity gospel.



