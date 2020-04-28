_________________________________________________________________________
Monday, 27 April 2020-A Kenyan woman poured hot water on her husband and left him with serious injuries for allegedly cheating on him.
It’s reported that Nancy AKuku Ogutu, who is a detective based in Murang’a, discovered that her husband had a stringent of side-chicks, prompting her to revenge.
She had opened a dental clinic for her husband in Nairobi’s South B estate and instead of the man being faithful despite having a supportive wife, he turned out to be a community husband.
The merciless woman poured hot water on her husband and left him with serious injuries.
The incidence happened at Nyayo Estate in Embakasi, Nairobi.
See photos of the serious injuries that the man sustained.
Here are photos of the merciless woman.
The Kenyan DAILY POST
