Wednesday, April 22, 2020- A woman has lost her life after she was beaten to death by her husband.





According to social media reports, the woman who is identified as, Rophine, was killed on Tuesday morning by her abusive husband after a domestic disagreement.





The brutal man who is identified as, Gabriel Ndiga, locked the door and beat his wife to a pulp for almost 3 hours as their teenage daughters watched.





Sadly, she collapsed after the heavy beating and after her husband realised that she was dead, he run away and switched off his phone.





The heartless murderer is currently on the run after committing the heinous act.





Here’s a post from the deceased’s sister narrating what happened on that day the deceased met her death.













Here are more photos of the deceased







