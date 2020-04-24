_________________________________________________________________________

Friday April 24, 2020

-Fresh details have emerged over the ownership of Rumuruti State Lodge which is supposed to be a public property and a home to a sitting President.





According to former State House blogger, Dennis Itumbi, Rumuruti State Lodge is no longer a public property after President Uhuru Kenyatta allowed KANU chairman, Gideon Moi to use it as his private property.





In fact, Gideon who is son to late former President Daniel Moi has rented the “mini state house” to a hotel owner who pays him Sh 100,000 per month.





“ Rumuruti State Lodge. 1. Land bought by Tax Payers. 2. Title of State Lodge according to Ndungu Land Report registered to an individual. 3. I posed as a land buyer and called Robert Mungai who is the land Manager for G. Moi ,”i tumbi wrote on his Twitter page.



