_________________________________________________________________________

Hi...struggling for life solutions? Contact Mugwenu Doctors. They use local herbs and strong spiritual powers to heal, solve problems, diseases like hbp, diabetes, weak

Hi...struggling for life solutions? Contact Mugwenu Doctors. They use local herbs and strong spiritual powers to heal, solve problems, diseases like hbp, diabetes, weak

Sunday, April 19, 2020 -Rogue doctors at Kenyatta National Hospital failed to save the life of renowned author and journalist Ken Walibora.





After Ken was knocked by a matatu along Landhies Road when fleeing from a gang that had attacked him at Muthurwa , an ambulance from St John’s was called to ferry him to hospital but failed to evacuate him upon arrival.





According to reports, St John’s ambulance demanded for money before ferrying the author to hospital but he had no money at the moment.





A Nairobi County Government ambulance later rushed him to Kenyatta hospital where he was abandoned by medical workers.





Walibora remained at the hospital’s emergency area without being attended to from 10:30 am to around midnight when he passed away.





He was at the emergency area for 12 hrs writhing in pain after merciless medical workers at KNH abandoned him.





Ken passed away at the age of 55.





He was one of the most prolific authors in the country with more than 40 titles in his name.





His most famous title was Siku Njema, a secondary school set book between 1997 to 2003.





He will be buried on Wednesday at his rural in Bonde, Cherangany.







