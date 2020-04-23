_________________________________________________________________________

Thursday April 23, 2020- Nairobi County Governor, Mike Sonko, on Tuesday surprised Kenyans when he threatened to withdraw from the agreement between City Hall and the national government which saw the formation of Nairobi Metropolitan Services (NMS).





In a statement on Wednesday , Sonko, who has a dozen of corruption cases, said that he was considering instituting termination of the Deed of Transfer of Functions that saw four key functions transferred from his administration to NMS.





But why is Sonko recanting the deal and we all saw him signing the deal? Who is this Messiah that has opened his eyes?.





Impeccable sources said that the corrupt governor met Deputy President William Ruto on Tuesday night before he started yapping.





The two according to sources met at the DP’s Karen office. Kapseret MP Oscar Sudi chauffeured the governor from his Upper Hill office to Karen.





Sonko even confirmed to journalists that the meeting had happened and they had discussed matters of county importance.





“It is true the meeting happened and it was known to the president. We discussed many issues affecting the county and the country at large,” Sonko said.



