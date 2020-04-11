_________________________________________________________________________

Sunday April 12, 2020 -Detectives from Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) and sleuths from Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) are currently investigating Kirinyaga County Governor, Anne Waiguru over theft of Sh 50 million.





Sources at DCI and EACC said detectives are looking into the governor and the county assembly over Sh50 million tender payment they claims was irregular.





Speaking over the matter, EACC Central Region Manager Charles Rasugu noted that some of the allegedly lost funds were used in irregular payments of allowances for foreign trips and tenders.





Under investigations is also a former speaker of the county assembly who the agency accused of releasing the allowances illegally.





“It is said the acting speaker was involved in transactions he had no powers to conduct. We will read the laws on the powers of an acting speaker.





“The reports came when we had scaled down our operations due to coronavirus. We cannot go to Kirinyaga to get the files. We are reviewing the reports and will act accordingly,” Rusungu stated.





This comes a day after Kirinyaga County MCAs dropped an impeachment motion against Governor Waiguru.





