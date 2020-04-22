_________________________________________________________________________

Wednesday, April 22, 2020

-It has emerged that city slay queen, Haentel Wanjiru, cast a spell on wealthy Kilifi Governor, Amason Kingi, after visiting a withdoctor in Tanzania.





In early 2017, Haentel was hawking flesh cheaply until a friend introduced her to a Tanzanian withdoctor.





She consulted the witchdoctor and cast a spell on Kilifi Governor, Amason Kingi.





The “Juju” she used reportedly worked perfectly after following all the instructions from the witchdoctor.





She also keeps going back to the Tanzanian “Babu” to get more powerful love spells and that’s why the Governor has never dumped her to date.





Here’s the juicy scoop on Haentel that we landed on the popular Chit-Chat Gossip Group, revealing how she cast a spell on Governor Kingi.













The Kenyan DAILY POST