Thursday April 2, 2020 - The Government of President Uhuru Kenyatta has announced that it has suspended all its commitments to pay outstanding dues.





In an internal memo issued by the Controller of Budget (CoB) Margaret Nyakango on Tuesday, the National Treasury was instructed to only process payments for Government employees.





"This is to inform you that the National Treasury and Planning has put on hold all commitments, payments, and claims as the country assesses the resource requirements for Covid-19 interventions," reads the internal memo in part.





The CoB highlighted the need to marshal funds to tackle the Coronavirus outbreak as the key reason behind the drastic move.









"As you are aware, Covid-19 has come with requirements not initially anticipated in the budgets.”





“For that reason, after establishing the costs, our budgets will be reorganized through a supplementary budget," the memo further reads.





The latest move to stop all due payments owed to various entities such as lenders is set to hit suppliers that were relying on the payments to cushion themselves from the economic impact of the disease that has turned into a global pandemic.





County Governments are also set to feel the full brunt of this measure because it comes after the Institute of Certified Public Accountants of Kenya (ICPAK) recommended that they revise their overall development and recurrent budgets downwards for the remaining period of the 2019/ 2020 financial year which ends in June.



