Wednesday April 1, 2020 - Machakos Governor Alfred Mutua has expressed his disappointment and frustration with the National Government under the stewardship of President Uhuru Kenyatta for delaying his efforts to start testing his county residents for Covid-19.





Speaking via a video link, Mutua stated that he had sought approval on March 18, to commence the testing exercise with little progress to date.





"We've not gotten the approval and we are quite disappointed because we have ensured that all our lab equipment is functioning.”





"We have also ensured that we have everything in place and officers from the Kenya Medical Research Institute (Kemri) have been saying that they're going to send experts to come and look at our capacity for approval but up to today, we have not had a single visit.”





“We call them every single day but maybe they are overwhelmed so we are still waiting," he lamented.





Asked on what could be the problem, Governor Mutua was quick to point out that the need to have absolute control of disease within the country could prove costly.





"I think the problem is the sickness we have in this country of centralization.”





“They try to centralize everything until it becomes a matter of no return.”





"Now they'll just wait until things get really bad and then they'll start running to us in Machakos. We don't seem to think about planning ahead, we wait until the last minute, then we respond," he explained.





He urged the national government to send in the medical experts needed to approve his testing centres.





