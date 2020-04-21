_________________________________________________________________________

Tuesday April 21, 2020 - Interior Principal Secretary Karanja Kibicho has outlined a heavier penalty for Nairobi residents if they continue misbehaving in light of the Coronavirus pandemic.





Speaking yesterday, Kibicho noted that that President Uhuru Kenyatta was getting tired with Kenyans flouting Government directives stipulated to curb Coronavirus (Covid-19).





The PS detailed that the directives set by Uhuru on cessation of movement and curfew, were being monitored and a possible lockdown was on the cards, as the Interior docket kept an eye on the escalating cases in the hotspots.





Nairobi County is the leading epicentre of Covid-19 with over eight estates listed as time bombs. The residents were accused of circumventing the cessation of movement order.





"It will be an exercise in futility to say let's continue as normal if the curve is not flattening.”





“Remember the cessation was to achieve certain objectives.”





“If we haven't achieved them, we will ask the government to extend.”





"And it is a high time we have to realise that the more we behave carelessly, the more we put ourselves in this position.”





“We are now properly mapping hot spots.”





“We are going to do cessation of movement within those hotspots.”





“We have also done cessation of movement in other counties (Kwale, Kilifi, Mombasa) and we have discussed that the cessation will be replicated in other hot spots where infection increases, according to our observation," Kibicho warned.





This comes as Health CS Mutahi Kagwe insisted that almost all Nairobi estates had been affected by the Covid-19.





The Kenyan DAILY POST