Sunday April 12, 2020 - Kirinyaga Governor Anne Waiguru has found herself once again in deep trouble yet again over a fresh scandal worth millions.





According to reports, the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) is looking into Waiguru and the County Assembly over Ksh50 million tender payment it claims was irregular.





Speaking over the matter, EACC Central Region Manager Charles Rasugu noted that some of the allegedly lost funds were used in irregular payments of allowances for foreign trips and tenders.





Also being investigated is former speaker of the county assembly who the agency accused of releasing the allowances illegally.





“It is said the acting speaker was involved in transactions he had no powers to conduct. We will read the laws on the powers of an acting speaker.”





“The reports came when we had scaled down our operations due to Coronavirus.”





“We cannot go to Kirinyaga to get the files.”





“We are reviewing the reports and will act accordingly,” stated Rasungu.





However, Rasungu confirmed that investigations into the matter would kick off after Covid-19 outbreak cools down because then is when the agency will send its detectives to the county.





This comes just days after the High Court halted an impeachment case against the Kirinyaga Governor due to Coronavirus.





