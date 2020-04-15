_________________________________________________________________________

Wednesday April 15, 2020 – Residents of Vihiga County are living in fear of possible outbreak of Coronavirus in the county after medics fled hospitals.





Inpatients were discharged prematurely and treatment services stopped after medical workers downed their tools on the morning of Monday.





The medics attached to Emuhaya Sub County Referral Hospital in Vihiga County announced the impending strike on allegations that the government had not paid them in months.





According to Caleb Mabwa whose daughter had been discharged from the hospital on Tuesday before completing her course of treatment, the hospital staff had discharged his daughter along with other patients owing to the cessation of services.





"She was discharged yesterday but she was still unwell.”





“We are just waiting on medication now," stated Caleb.





Caleb's daughter had been admitted to the hospital with malaria and was undergoing treatment when the strike came into force.





The hospital staff had informed the patients prior that they would not be availing services.





"They had informed the patients that from yesterday midnight there would be a strike," stated Caleb.





He narrated the plight of the medics at the facility stating that some had not received their salaries in three months while others six months which had incited the strike.





"Some of them have not been paid for three months, some for six months.”





“They lack money even to travel to work. We empathise with them," he added.





Director of Communications for Vihiga County, Victor Wetende, provided that the medics in the county had instituted a go-slow but asserted that the contention was over March salaries and not three or six months arrears.





"It's true, there's a go-slow in progress, but the reason is that they've not been paid their salaries for the month of March," stated Wetende.





Wetende stated that the action by the medics was regrettable given the ongoing pandemic.





"It is unfortunate that they chose to go on strike when we are battling Coronavirus.





"Everybody has yet to receive their salaries."





"What would happen if they all downed their tools?" he questioned



