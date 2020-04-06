_________________________________________________________________________

Monday April 6, 2020

- Central Organization of Trade Unions Secretary-General, Francis Atwoli, has approved the firing of some 50,000 employees.





According to reports, most of the employees who work in the horticulture sector are set to be declared redundant as Covid-19 crisis in the country deepens.





The horticulture sector is the most affected as it employs more than 150,000 people but the business has been paralysed with the grounding of planes over the pandemic.





Confirming the move, the AEA boss Wesley Siele disclosed that his team had held a meeting with COTU officials where they agreed that the farmworkers will be shown the door.





Since the pandemic hit the country, five companies have already closed down their operations and sent all their employees home.





The horticulture sector alone has lost more than Ksh8 billion in revenue since the virus hit the country.





“We have signed an agreement with COTU to send an estimated 50,000 workers home without salaries as we continue to monitor the situation.





“Some farmers involved in the export of fresh produce are still in operation despite a challenge in high freight charges but those involved in flower growing face a total shutdown,” he stated.





Kenya Export, Floriculture, Horticulture and Allied Workers Union Secretary-General David Omulama, however, called for support of the affected workers as the horticulture industry was their source of livelihoods.





Omulama noted that at least all flower companies in Naivasha had sent a section of their employees home.





The Kenyan DAILY POST