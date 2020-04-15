_________________________________________________________________________

Hi...struggling for life solutions? Contact Mugwenu Doctors. They use local herbs and strong spiritual powers to heal, solve problems, diseases like hbp, diabetes, weak

Hi...struggling for life solutions? Contact Mugwenu Doctors. They use local herbs and strong spiritual powers to heal, solve problems, diseases like hbp, diabetes, weak

Wednesday April 15, 2020- Gatundu South MP, Moses Kuria, has revealed a blunder that Jubilee Party Secretary-General, Raphael Tuju, made that has brought chaos and name-calling in the ruling coalition.





Speaking on Wednesday, Kuria said Tuju like a fool went to the Registrar of Political Parties' office and requested a change of party officials without convening a National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting.





For the avoidance of doubt, only the Party Leader can convene an NEC meeting. Hapa naona Tuju alimseti an innocent lady (it looks like Tuju fixed the innocent lady)," Kuria stated in reference to the Registrar of Political Parties, Anne Nderitu.





In a letter shared by Kuria on April 14 th, Nderitu requested the ruling party's Sec-Gen to avail documents regarding the minutes which were not in the possession of the office as per the law.





“Reference is made to the above subject matter and a to a letter received on April 14, 2020, requesting for information and documentation regarding Jubilee party,





Upon review of this letter, it is noted that some of the requested records of the Jubilee Party are not in the custody of this office,” she says.





This is the reason why Deputy President William Ruto said that those who are calling for a change of party officials are crooks and conmen who are not in any way representing President Uhuru Kenyatta.





Former Jubilee Party Secretary, David Murathe is also among state brokers who are advocating for change of officials in the ruling party.



