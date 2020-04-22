_________________________________________________________________________

Hi...struggling for life solutions? Contact Mugwenu Doctors. They use local herbs and strong spiritual powers to heal, solve problems, diseases like hbp, diabetes, weak

Hi...struggling for life solutions? Contact Mugwenu Doctors. They use local herbs and strong spiritual powers to heal, solve problems, diseases like hbp, diabetes, weak

Wednesday April 22, 2020 – Kenyans are up in arms against President Uhuru Kenyatta’s administration after it emerged that the COVID-19 funds in excess of Sh2 billion contributed by Kenyans to aid in the war against the spread of the virus could be missing.





President Uhuru Kenyatta established the Covid-19 Emergency Response Fund and put a board in place to mobilise resources for containing the spread, effects and impact of the pandemic.





The board, chaired by Kenya Breweries Limited Managing Director Jane Karuku, sent a press release on Tuesday, April 21, detailing that they had managed to raise over Ksh1.2 billion.





However, Kenyans could not believe about a few contributions that the board announced, as on Tuesday, April 7, the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) and the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) presented a donation of Ksh2 billion to the as part of efforts to beef up the Covid-19 emergency fund.





Kenyatta, on April 6, directed the money to be channeled towards the Covid-19 fund.





But on the list, the Ksh2 billion had not yet been accounted for as the board detailed that in cash, they had received Ksh917 million, Ksh370 million in terms of material resources, that is, food and non-food items with over 21 private and public firms contributing.





While donating the Ksh2 billion on Tuesday, Haji explained that the money had been generated from proceeds of corruption cases.





On Thursday, April 16, Kenyatta urged the board members of the Covid-19 fund to ensure that the process set up by private and public firms to raise money was coordinated smoothly to hasten service delivery.





The Kenyan DAILY POST