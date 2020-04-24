_________________________________________________________________________

Friday April 24, 2020- The Nairobi’s Serena Hotel is currently on the spot light after it donated rotten food to health workers at Kenyatta National Hospital (KNH).





According to health workers, who are assisting COVID -19 patients, the hotel donated ready to eat food on Friday and it was rotten and stinking.





The food was delivered by Sarova Managing Director Jimi Kariuki and received by KNH CEO Evanson Kamuri.





Most of the plates had a mixture of githeri (cooked maize and beans), potatoes and steamed rice, which is not the norm for such foods to be mixed in one plate in the Kenyan set-up.





Donation of foods during such times is a good gesture towards the fight against Covid-19, but it should not be a way of disposing expired foodstuffs, especially to the front line soldiers, the health workers.





“Sarova can do much better. Hii ni madharau ama nini (Is this an insult)?” posed one of the frontline health worker.



