Sunday, January 26, 2020 - There was drama after a rogue police officer attacked a security guard at Magunas supermarket after she was instructed to wear a mask properly before entering the supermarket.





According to reports, the female police officer was hanging the facemask on the neck and when the guard denied her access since all customers are supposed to wear facemasks before entering supermarkets, she started attacking the poor guard.





We understand that the officer’s husband who is also a cop later joined in and continued assaulting the guard.





They then arrested him and took him to a police station where he spent the night in a cell.





