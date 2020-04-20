_________________________________________________________________________

Hi...struggling for life solutions? Contact Mugwenu Doctors. They use local herbs and strong spiritual powers to heal, solve problems, diseases like hbp, diabetes, weak

Hi...struggling for life solutions? Contact Mugwenu Doctors. They use local herbs and strong spiritual powers to heal, solve problems, diseases like hbp, diabetes, weak

Monday, April 20, 2020

- Corrupt Nairobi Women’s hospital CEO, Dr Felix Wanjala, who stepped aside to allow for investigations into claims that medical workers at the hospital have been colluding to unfairly generate revenue from patients, has been busted sending nudes and soliciting for sex from a married woman.





The randy CEO took photos of his big cassava and a video stroking his manhood and sent them to the married woman.





He was desperately begging her for sex in exchange for a job promotion.





Wanjala(pictured below) is said to be a sex starved beast and his randy behaviours are well known at the hospital.

















He chews junior staff in exchange for promotion and other favours.





Other senior managers at the hospital also do the same, turning the hospital into a sex den.





The randy CEO was exposed on a popular Telegram channel and the randy photos that he sent to the married woman begging for sex paraded.





Videos of the sex starved CEO stroking his erected manhood while begging for sex from the woman were also posted there.





See how the randy CEO - a shameless sex predator, was exposed.







