Thursday, April 30, 2020- Muranga County Women Representative, Sabina Chege, has surprised Kenyans after she defended the stealing of Sh 1.3 billion from the Ministry of Health(MOH).





On Wednesday, Health Cabinet Secretary, Mutahi Kagwe, tabled a document in Parliament showing how MOH spent Sh 1.3 billion donated the World Bank to fight Covid -19.





Although the approved budget was Sh976.8 million, the Ministry of Health spent Sh1.3 billion since the outbreak in mid-March, a government document shows.





“The excess expenditure will be drawn from additional funds from the World Bank. Contracts have already been entered into for the above procurements,” states the document.





Surprisingly, MOH spent Sh42 million to lease 15 ambulances at Sh2.8 million each.





At least Sh10.1 was earmarked for tea and snacks for various teams involved in combating the pandemic, with Sh4 million already spent.





Also, the government spent Sh9 million in the printing of travellers’ quarantine and discharge forms against the Sh900, 000 initial budget.





Kenyans were angered by these crazy expenses and they demanded answers from Chairperson of National Assembly Health Committee, Sabina Chege, who also offered a crazy answer.





Sabina said his committee is not aware of the report and the Ministry of Health has only spent Sh 800 million to purchase drugs from Kenya Medical Supplies(KEMSA) and Sh 300 million to procure Personal Protective Equipment. ( PPEs).



