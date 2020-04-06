_________________________________________________________________________

Monday, April 6, 2020

-Sex scandals have rocked Mt Kenya University after it emerged that randy lecturers demand for sex from female students in exchange for marks.





According to reports, for any female student to get good grades, she must spread her legs to the sex starved lecturers.





One of the lecturers by the name, Mr Njagi, was exposed after he solicited for sex from a student through WhatsApp.





The student who is identified as, Jane, approached the lecturer seeking for his help.





She missed a cat and the lecturer told her that if she wants him to help her, then she must agree to have sex with him.





Leaked WhatsApp chats shows Mr Njagi telling the student to meet him in his office at odd hours and gives indications that all what he wants is sex.





When the lady tells him that she has a boyfriend, the sex starved lecturer tells her to choose between grades and her boyfriend.





The lady bows to pressure and tells the lecturer that she will just follow what he says.





See the leaked WhatsApp chats of the lecturer soliciting for sex from the student.









Social media reacts.



