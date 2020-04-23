_________________________________________________________________________

Thursday April 23, 2020 -Former National Super Alliance (NASA) strategist, David Ndii, has blasted President Uhuru Kenyatta for refusing to protect tenants during the coronavirus crisis.





Despite millions of Kenya being unable to pay rent due to effects of Coronavirus, Uhuru has refused to make any official orders regarding waiver or subsidization of rent during the coronavirus crisis.





On Wednesday, Uhuru said he had declined to act because rental property is private property where his government cannot intervene.





Following his silly remark, Ndii, who is an Oxford trained economist, blasted the explanation and made reference to Uhuru's personal situation as prohibiting his thinking on how the government can help the vulnerable.





The economist said Uhuru continued to live in his mother's house - a sprawling residence that sits in Caledonia Estate next to State House Nairobi.





"Uhuru Kenyatta does not know the anxiety of not knowing whether you will have a roof over your head. He still lives in his mother’s house that Jomo traded with the Aga Khan for the plot where Nairobi Serena Hotel now stands. Socialism for the rich, capitalism for the rest of us," Ndii stated.



