Thursday April 2, 2020 - Machakos Governor Alfred Mutua yesterday embarrassed himself after he sent out a statement regarding COVID-19 that has since come back to bite him.





Following Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe's presser held on the same day, in which he announced that the total number of COVID-19 cases had risen to 81 and that 1 of the new cases was a Machakos resident, Governor Mutua issued the following statement to contradict Kagwe.





"Machakos Corona case: There is no case yet of Covid-19 in Machakos County.”





“A person bearing a Machakos ID came from abroad and never set foot in Machakos but was quarantined in Nairobi.





"We don’t understand why Machakos was mentioned.”





“We expect cases in the future.”





“For now no case!" reads the tweet shared on his official page.





However, this turned out to be a case of the governor shooting himself in the foot, as hawk-eyed netizens pointed out the glaring error in his statement.





CS Kagwe had not actually stated that the patient in question was currently in Machakos, only that he was a native of the county.





"In terms of the county of origin, now please note that these are not people who are in those counties.”





“These are not people who have been tested in those counties.”





“These are people who have not arrived in those counties because they are in quarantine,” stated Kagwe.





"Kakamega County 1, Kiambu 2, Kilifi 1, Machakos 1, Mombasa 7, Murang'a 1, Nairobi 1 Nyamira 1, Paskitanis 2 and 2 Cameroon nationals," the Health CS announced during his presser.





This came after Kakamega Governor Wycliffe Oparanya announced that his county had confirmed one case of COVID-19, who turned out to be a previous patient who had already been tallied.



