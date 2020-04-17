_________________________________________________________________________

Friday, April 17, 2020 - Celebrated radio host and queen of reggae, Talia Oyando, has called it day at Homeboyz Radio after 7 years.





Talia alias the ‘night nurse’ has been hosting the late night show dubbed #thejuiceinthemix





She broke the news via Instagram but remained tight lipped over her next move.





“Tonight & tomorrow will be my final shows on @homeboyzradio I'm grateful for the years. Thank you for tuning in thank you for the love. I love you whole heartedly.

“From the bottom of my heart. Let's catch up next door #StaySafe #UptownNights #TheJuiceInTheMix ❤💛💚 Forever #NightNurse” she wrote





However, we have established that the veteran radio host is headed to Radio Africa’s Radio Jambo.





According to sources Radio Africa offered her a mouth-watering deal that she couldn’t turn down and her show will be running from 7pm-9pm Monday to Friday.





Besides Radio, Tallia also hosts the One Love reggae show on Citizen TV.



