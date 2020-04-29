_________________________________________________________________________

Wednesday, April 29, 2020 - Everyday, there is a new trending challenge as Netizens try to pass time while staying indoors to curb the spread of the deadly coronavirus.





The handsfree headstand challenge is the latest craze where ladies have been showing of their agility and prowess.





It all began when a Twitter user shared a photo of herself doing yoga.





The sexy lady wowed Netizens as she nailed the headstand yoga position without her hands supporting her head and other ladies have been trying to emulate her.





We have sampled a few photos from the challenge and they will drop your jaws.





See the photos below.











