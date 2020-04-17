_________________________________________________________________________

Friday, April 17, 2020 -There are endless trolls on social media body shaming Kikuyu ladies.





Some say that Kikuyu ladies have beautiful faces and pathetic body shapes but this lady has proved that some of the ladies from Central Kenya have a complete package.





The lady who is identified as, Wanjiru Gachuhi, posted a very hot video parading her voluptuous curves.





She turned around and displayed her juicy curves and sexy ass, leaving a section of men panting like mad dogs.





Watch the hot video she posted on Instagram.













Just look at those voluptuous curves.









