Friday, April 24, 2020- As Health Care Workers (HCW) world over put their lives on the line to combat the coronavirus pandemic, some randy guys are busy sliding into ladies’ inboxes with flirty messages.





Kenyan Doctor, Stellah Bosire, has not been spared but instead of ignoring these guys or being rude, she has decided to respond to their flirty messages with information on preventing the spread of COVID-19.





She has shared some of the conversations from her inbox and they are hilarious.





Check out the screenshots below.



