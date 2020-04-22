_________________________________________________________________________

Wednesday April 22, 2020 - A woman who was taken into quarantine at the Kenya Medical Training College (KMTC) Nairobi on April 1 has exposed details of sexual harassment that women have been experiencing at the facility.





The woman revealed how men have been banging on doors of rooms housing women at night, wanting to force their way into their rooms to have sex with them, something that has worried so much.





''The security here is not good, men and women are in the same hostels, last night or early this morning men were banging on women's doors.”





''We are scared since we do not know these people and if they rape or harm us and this it is not the first time this is happening.”





“The Government should let us go, we are negative and now our lives are in danger,'' she lamented.





The incidents have been reported to the managers of the facility but no action has been taken to ensure their safety.





She further expressed her frustrations after being separated from her family after flying back to Kenya for more than three weeks.



