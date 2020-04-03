_________________________________________________________________________

Uhuru Kenyatta’s personal assistant, Jomo Gecaga, is the new father in town.





Reports reaching The Kenyan DAILY POST indicate that Jomo’s slay queen side-dish, Lola Hannigan, who is a TV presenter, has given birth to a baby girl.





Jomo, a serial womanizer, dumped fading TV anchor, Ann Kiguta, for the sexy Lola Hannigan.





The sexy babe took a break from social media after she fell pregnant but her sister Irene has posted photos on her private IG page which we managed to access and revealed that she has just given birth to a baby girl.





She started by posting photos of Lola’s bulging baby bump to celebrate her pregnancy journey and then posted a photo of her new bouncing baby girl.





And here comes the bouncing baby girl.













Jomo Gecaga is a serial woman eater who has a stringent of baby mamas.





He particularly loves bedding and impregnating media girls and they also love spreading their legs to him because he is not a dead beat father.





He takes care of all his children by providing hefty child support to his baby mamas.



