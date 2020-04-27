_________________________________________________________________________

Monday, April 27, 2020 - Senegal has developed one of the world's most affordable Coronavirus testing kits, which costs $1 (Sh106)





The tiny West African country has emerged as a force to be reckoned with in the fight against Covi-19 despite its low budget on health.





Senegal has the 3rd highest recovery rate in the world with 283 of its 671 Coronavirus patients beating the virus.





The country has only registered 9 deaths.





The high recovery rate is due to Senegal's affordable Coronavirus test kits which makes it possible to test and treat more people as compared to other countries.





This has made it possible to carry out mass testing and those infected are identified early enough and placed on treatment before the virus spreads.





Besides testing Kits, Senegal has also wowed the world after developing 3D ventilators which cost just $60(Sh6000).





For your information, conventional ventilators cost upwards of $16,000 (Sh1.6 million)

This is incredible given that superpowers like the US are struggling to contain the coronavirus with several thousands of people losing their lives.





